The Only Way is Essex is back on our screens as of 2019. Series 25 of the show started on Sunday, September 1st.

The 2019 show is made up of characters old and new, and the OG’s are still having their fair share of problems and agg.

Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell had a heart to heart with his friend, Georgia Kousoulou, in episode 6 leading fans to wonder what the 30-year-old does for a living.

So, does Gatsby from TOWIE have a job? What does he do?

TOWIE: Does Gatsby have a job?

Gatsby has managed to earn himself the title of a cheeky chappy on The Only Way is Essex.

But is there more to the 30-year-old than meets the eye? With a name like Gatsby, we’d assume that the Essex lad has a luxury lifestyle.

According to The Metro, Gatsby is a former professional footballer who used to play for West Ham United.

He’s also been seen flaunting music tracks on TOWIE and it seems that rapping is still one of Gatsby’s favourite things to do. He features a link to a recent track ‘Good Feelin” on his Instagram bio.

Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell – businesses

Nowadays we’d assume that rather than working a nine to five job, Gatsby spends his days running businesses – much like his good pal Tommy Mallett.

According to The Sun in 2018, Gatsby is “reportedly worth millions.” They continue: “The reality star made his money as a real estate broker and he’s been a business partner for the London Dermatology Centre for the last six years.”

There isn’t much information available on Liam’s businessman status. Companies House lists Liam as a director of a dissolved musical company ‘Stay Famous Limited’.

He did mention during episode 7 of the show that he’s starting a new business venture, but we’re yet to see what that is.

TOWIE: Liam’s net worth

Although it is unconfirmed exactly what Gatsby’s net worth is, Metro reports that it is estimated at £2m in 2018.

The TOWIE star also has around half a million followers on Instagram where he’s sure to accumulate some more cash (@gatsby_liam).

He posted a photo to Instagram in October 2019 captioned: “Bit of retail therapy to cheer myself up!! Nandos & Gucci”, so it looks as though Gatsby does have a fair bit of cash to splash.

