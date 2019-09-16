TOWIE: Who is Danni's new boyfriend? She's officially found 'the one'!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

TOWIE is back for its twenty-fifth series in 2019!

Diags, Chloe Sims, Pete Wicks, Tommy Mallett and the rest of the crew are all back for some more agg, arguments and snarky comments.

The casting crew at TOWIE HQ clearly love to create an awkward scene or two as episode 3 of series 25 saw Yazmin Oukhellou and Danni Armstrong sat at the same table together!

Danni spoke of finding “the one” during her return to the show and said: “Finally, it’s taken a while, 31!”

It turns out that Danni’s new boyfriend could actually be someone she’s known for years. Let’s take a look at the TOWIE star’s love life…

Who is Danielle Armstrong?

Danielle was born on May 3rd 1988 making her 31 years old in 2019.

The blonde bombshell is on Instagram as @daniellearmstrong88 and has over a million followers. She also has over 560,000 on Twitter.

The TOWIE cast member officially left the show in 2016 and went on to become a wellness coach. She’s an ambassador for Herbalife Nutrition along with former TOWIE star Ferne McCann.

She hasn’t been away from TV altogether though, Danni reappeared on TOWIE for a Halloween special in 2017 which made for some awkward scenes for then-together couple Yazmin Oukhellou and Lockie.

Danni also stripped off for The Real Full Monty in 2019 in memory of her friend of 20 years who died from breast cancer.

TOWIE: Who is Danni’s boyfriend?

Danni sat down for a catch up with Chloe Sims and Georgia Kousoulou during episode 3 and said: “Got a new boyfriend, really happy. It’s literally like a fairytale, it’s so weird.”

And from an Instagram post from September 1st, it looks like it really could be a fairytale ending for Danielle.

She captioned the romantic photo: “Life has a funny way of working out just when I decided to give up on love my friend of 22 years swept me off my feet. You don’t find love it finds you, it’s got a little a to do with destiny & fate, and what’s written in the stars.”

The identity of Danni’s new love hasn’t yet been revealed, but when more details emerge, we’ll be the first to update it here!

Who are Danni’s exes?

Previous to her 2019 boyfriend, Danni went out with Herne Bay footballer Daniel Spiller.

The pair were together for two and a half years and ended things in the summer of 2019.

During Danni’s time on TOWIE, she was in a relationship with James ‘Lockie’ Lock.

She and Lockie had a pretty turbulent relationship which ended in August 2016.

