A place where Vajazzles were born and ‘reem’ was once a thing, Essex is always full of surprises.

Series 25 of The Only Way is Essex started from September 1st 2019 and things are very much the same as when the show first kicked off.

In 2019 the Essex crew are still splitting up, getting frisky and having a good old b**** about each other.

In the midst of Lockie and Yaz breaking up, Courtney Green being called ugly and Shelby and Olivia having absolute murders, and old face rocked up during episode 3.

Let’s take a look at TOWIE’s OG Fairy VasMother…

TOWIE: Who is Vas Morgan?

Vas J Morgan was born Savvas Morgan on December 3rd 1988 in London. The TOWIE star has three older siblings, one brother and two sisters.

He’s is the editor of fashion magazine TINGS London which is onto its third issue in September 2019.

Vas could certainly be classed as a socialite with over 140,000 followers on Twitter and almost 500,000 on Instagram (@vasjmorgan).

He also runs a charity, Vas Morgan Foundation, which fights for better education in Africa.

Is Vas officially part of the TOWIE series 25 cast?

Thirty-year-old Vas popped back onto our screens on September 15th 2019.

Vas joined Chloe Sims, Olivia Attwood, Chloe Ross and James Lock at an Essex nightclub and surprised Chloe as he heard she needed some cheering up.

His appearance on the show was more than welcome as Vas was serving some serious shade right from the word go.

While Pete Wicks and Demi Sims argued it out with Amber Turner and Dan Edgar Vas commented: “Did she cheat on her boyfriend? Interesting morals.”

Vas’ celebrity connections

Vas first joined TOWIE in 2014 and has dipped in and out of the show since. He also appeared on the 2018 series of Celebs Go Dating on Channel 4.

We’d assume that Vas has got a lot going on outside of TOWIE as he’s always pictured attending fashion events and milling about with his celebrity pals which include Rita Ora and Sofia Ritchie.

Vas is also good friends with Lindsay Lohan so it looks like his friendships stretch from Brentwood reality TV stars all the way to A-List celebs.

WATCH TOWIE SERIES 25 FROM SEPTEMBER 1ST 2019 AT 9 PM ON ITVBE.

