Legendary British broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald is back on ITV this summer with The Secret Mediterranean.

The first series of The Secret Mediterranean started re-airing on ITV on Tuesday, June 30th. It will air weekly, culminating on Tuesday, July 21st. It follows Trevor as he journeys through some of the Med’s most stunning locations and properties, while exploring the unique history of the area.

Although Trevor McDonald is no stranger to our screens, some viewers are still questioning how tall the presenter is. So, what is Trevor McDonald’s height?

Trevor McDonald’s height explored

Trevor McDonald has never confirmed his height publicly, but we did some digging to find some celebrity comparisons.

In the above picture of Trevor with Jay Kay (of Jamiroquai), they look to be around the same height, but Trevor is definitely the taller of the two. Jay Kay is 1.7m which is 5ft 7.

In the picture below, Trevor is photographed with Lenny Henry, who stands at 1.9m (6ft 3). Trevor is notably smaller than Lenny. Taking these two images together, it is likely that Trevor McDonald stands at around 5ft 8 or 5ft 9.

Trevor McDonald on The Secret Mediterranean

In this four-part series, Trevor McDonald explores the unique cultures hidden around the sea and goes far beyond your average Med tour.

The series will take Trevor from Greece to the Riviera in one epic journey.

Episodes will be available to stream on the ITV Hub after they have broadcast.

