I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is back on our screens every night over the next three weeks and we’re so excited to see what this year’s line-up has to offer.

One of the stars we’re definitely looking forward to seeing in the next episodes is radio presenter Roman Kemp. He and fellow castmate Myles Stephenson became the first power pair after winning the scary plank-walking challenge.

But did you know that Roman’s father Martin Kemp is a famous star himself too?

Here’s what you need to know about Martin and whether he’s ever made an appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Who is Martin Kemp?

Martin Kemp is a 58-year-old actor and musician, mostly known for being the bassist in the new wave ’80s band Spandau Ballet and for his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders.

Martin is the younger brother of Gary Kemp who is also a member of Spandau Ballet and an actor.

The star-studded Kemp family

Some of you may know that Martin is married to Shirlie Holliman who’s been part of the beloved pop duo Wham! and later become a member of the duo Pepsi & Shirlie. Well, who wouldn’t have wanted to sing alongside legend George Michael?

Apart from Roman, Martin and Shirlie also have 30-year-old daughter Harley Moon Kemp who is a photographer.

Was Martin ever in the Jungle?

Sadly, Martin hasn’t been on the show before, but we hope that Roman’s appearance on the 2019 series might spark an inspiration there.

However, Martin is no stranger to reality series as he has previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and he was a judge on the BBC show Let It Shine in 2017.

