Bradley and Barney Walsh are back for season 2 of Breaking Dad!

After Barney’s 21st birthday, what better way to celebrate than to go on a coming-of-age road trip with his dad?

Last year saw the father-son duo hit the road with a four-parter, but in the 2020 season, they’ve been commissioned for six all-new episodes. Once again, Bradley and Barney are heading to check out the best America has to offer, from the Smoky Mountains to the original Kentucky Fried Chicken; it’s quite the journey!

But the episode many fans are waiting for is the one in which Bradley Walsh is rumoured to break his back. So, when is the episode? And what happened to Bradley?

Bradley’s broken back explained

On January 15th, Bradley Walsh explained on This Morning that in an upcoming episode of Breaking Dad, he and Barney did exactly as the show’s title suggests… they broke Bradley!

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Bradley recounted how he broke his back during filming.

He said:

It sounds a bit more severe than it actually is. What happened was, I feel awkwardly – purely my own fault, actually – off a bull.

Despite the fact the X-ray showed that Bradley had snapped a bit of his back, he said it didn’t take long for him to recover. Bradley explained: “I was up and walking the next day, we were driving the RV.”

So not all bad!

Which episode does Bradley break his back?

It will happen in episode 4 on Wednesday, January 29th.

The episode sees Bradley and Barney head to Ohio, exploring the state’s history of aviation and more excitingly, with bull-riding. They headed to the Waynesville Rodeo afterwards the aviation museum, meaning the incident will happen in the latter half of the episode.

Barney has encouraged Bradley to do all kinds of things throughout the series, from diving with sharks to jumping out of planes. But the rodeo was all Brad!

Bull-riding was one of Bradley’s dreams, and although he hurt himself, he’s still thrilled with the experience.

