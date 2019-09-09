What did Frankie Sims study? She got a first class degree before TOWIE!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Frankie Sims is one of the series 25 newcomers to TOWIE.

The brand new season kicked off from September 2019 and there was drama right from the off.

With firecrackers Sam Mucklow and Shelby Tribble now in a serious relationship, James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou going their separate ways and Amber Turner and Dan Edgar back together, there’s a lot going on. And rest of the cast have got a lot to say about it all.

Even newcomer Olivia Attwood has got right into the midst of the drama. Let’s take a look at another TOWIE newbie in 2019 who isn’t afraid to speak her mind…

Who is Frankie Sims?

Frankie is the younger sister of Essex royalty Chloe Sims and the older sister of Demi.

Demi is still relatively new to TOWIE but anyone who’s also watched Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating will be slightly better acquainted with the 23-year-old.

Season 25 is Frankie’s first taste of being a TOWIE cast member and it looks like she’s taken to it like a duck to water!

Frankie’s degree

During the first couple of episodes, it’s been mentioned a few times on TOWIE series 25 that Frankie has a degree.

She made a point of sharing that she received a first-class degree from university which is the best grade going, really.

Frankie attended the University of Central Lancashire and graduated in 2018. The TOWIE newcomer was keen to share her graduation on Instagram but there aren’t any details on which course she took at uni.

How old is Frankie Sims?

The blonde bombshell is thought to be 24 years old.

She was born on April 30th 1995 making her a Taurus.

Frankie is two years older than her co-star and sister Demi and 12 years younger than Chloe Sims.

You can follow Frankie on Instagram @frankiesims where she already has over 32,000 followers.

TOWIE: The Sims family explored

Series 25 of TOWIE is all Sim-med out with three of the four siblings currently on the show.

The girls’ brother, Charlie Sims, is also set to make a brief return to the show in 2019 in the form of a guest appearance.

Chloe, Demi, Frankie and Charlie are all cousins of TOWIE legend Joey Essex. But it doesn’t seem that Joey, or his sister, Frankie, will be making any more appearances on the ITV show.

