Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai has allowed viewers in on the journey of the Thomas family’s lifetime.

The ITV series follows famous brothers Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas as they visit India for the first time. They are accompanied by their dad Dougie, whose father was born in India, to discover more about their heritage and even meet distant relatives. Oh, and a bit of sightseeing, partying and everything in between!

The youngest Thomas brother rose to fame after appearing on the 2016 series of Love Island. But given he’s been largely absent from our screens since then, it was inevitable that Absolutely India viewers would question what he’s been up to.

So, what does Scott Thomas do for a living? We’ve explored his job history to find out what these past few years have held for Scott.

Absolutely India addresses the Thomas’s careers

In the sixth and final episode, word caught wind about what the brothers were doing in India and they were interviewed by a local news station in Mumbai.

When asked what they did for a living, Ryan took the lead and explained that he and Adam were both actors.

When he got to Scott, Ryan said: “My twin brother, he’s an entrepreneur.” This lead to some questions about what kind of business Scott works in.

What does Scott Thomas do for a living?

Public Relations

Scott Thomas currently works in PR and is the owner of his own PR Agency, The Social PR.

The 31-year-old former reality star launched the company four years ago, just before appearing on Love Island.

The Social PR has racked up some pretty impressive clientele, striking deals with brands such as PrettyLittleThing, hotel group Edwardian Hotels as well as a string of restaurants and bars. They’ve also moved into management and now have the likes of Molly-Mae Hague on their books.

Scott Thomas’s job history

When Scott joined the cast of Love Island in 2016, he was working as a club promoter. He had been in the job for around 7 years, working in clubs in and around Manchester. Scott must have been around 20 years old when he started club promotion.

Speaking to ILoveManchester.com, Scott said:

From that [club promotion] I built up really strong contacts, with a good base of celebrities and influencers. I wanted to move away from the parties but still use those contacts – and that’s how Social PR was born about four years ago.

He left the business in the hands of Francesca Britton, his business partner, while he was in the Love Island villa.

