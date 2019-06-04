Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island 2019 is in full swing.

The show kicked off from Monday, June 3rd on its home of ITV2.

Anton Danyluk may have made a fool of himself on night one in the villa but he seems to be pretty well-off.

So, what is Anton Danyluk’s net worth?

Anton Danyluk: Net worth

It was revealed in episode 2 of Love Island 2019 that Anton bought himself a Porsche for his 21st birthday.

Anton said that he bought the car thinking that it would impress the ladies but it turned out it had quite the opposite effect.

The smooth-talking Scotsman is a business owner which is under the company name ‘The Ranch Fitness Ltd’.

We aren’t sure of Anton’s exact net worth but it’s certainly a lot if he can pick up a Porsche when most people would be grateful for a Renault Clio.

Totally casual, Anton!

What is Anton’s job?

Anton runs his own gym and his company is registered in West Lothian.

It’s not just your standard gym, though, Anton owns a full-blown fitness retreat.

The Ranch Fitness Retreat is described online as ‘a secluded 30-acre private complex where we help you evolve your mind, body, spirit and soul’!

You can catch Anton working out in his gym on his Instagram page.

It looks like he’s truly found his passion with weight lifting and he likes sharing photos of his bodybuilding progress.

Anton Danyluk – age

The hunky Islander mentioned his 21st birthday as if it was years ago during the episode 2 challenge.

However, Anton was born in September 1994 which makes him 25 in 2019.

We wonder what he’ll buy himself for his 30th!

View this post on Instagram Throwback to when I won the #11degrees competition 💪🏻📸 #throwbackthursday A post shared by ANTON DANYLUK (@anton_danyluk) on Oct 11, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.