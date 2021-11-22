What is Danny Miller's net worth and I'm A Celebrity fee?











Danny Miller has joined I’m A Celebrity 2021. From his net worth to how much he’s been offered to eat animal anus, we’ve got it covered.

The Emmerdale actor is now in the Welsh castle, where celebrities will spend weeks getting to know each other and trying to catch stars for food.

One of them is Danny Miller, the soap star who has made history… by chundering three times in his mouth on the helicopter ride to the castle.

For fans wondering how much he was offered to join the ITV gruelling competition, and what his net worth is, we can reveal the figures…

TOWIE: Everything Chloe Sims said about daughter Mady’s disability

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

What is Danny Miller’s net worth?

Danny Miller has a current net worth of £1million, as of the same time he faces the eating trial on I’m A Celebrity.

He has accumulated his wealth by starring on ITV soap Emmerdale on-and-off for 13 years, which he received numerous awards for his talents.

The campmate won the British Soap Award for Best Actor in 2011, 2012 and 2016 for his role as Aaron Dingle.

Although his salary isn’t publicly disclosed, Emmerdale actors are though to be paid between £400 to £2,000 per episode, to which he has been in 1,400.

It didn’t just start there though, as he rose to fame in 2007, when he played Kyle Brown in the BBC drama series Grange Hill for eight episodes.

Danny’s I’m A Celebrity 2021 fee

It is thought that Danny may receive around £75,000 for his appearance. He enters the castle just weeks after his son Albert was born.

This fee is not confirmed and is based on previous payments to other soap stars, as per Yahoo. Jacqueline Jossa, who was crowned Queen of The Jungle in 2019, was reportedly paid £75,000 to appear.

Noel Edmonds is said to have received £600,000 for in 2018, making him the highest-paid celebrity to ever take part in the show.

Fellow campmate Richard Madeley, 65, is said to have agreed to a huge contract worth an estimated £200,000, as per The Metro.

Danny leaving his baby behind to go on I'm a Celebrity#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/sbt6Jz11qZ — Candles McGee (@ruton134) November 21, 2021

I’M A CELEBRITY: Does Arlene Phillips have a husband?

His acting career explored

Danny has been a long-running star of Emmerdale, since 2008, but left the soap shortly before I’m A Celebrity to spend more time with his newborn.

He had a short break from the soap, from 2012 to 2014, before returning.

The ITV star hasn’t just appeared on-screen, but on the big stage, too. He starred as Prince Charming in Cinderella at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Later in 2013, he appeared in the ITV drama Lightfields, before playing William in the BBC’s Jamaica Inn a year later.

Danny also played Rob Waddington in crime series Scott & Bailey until 2014.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV EVERY DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK