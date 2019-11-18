Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Every year on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here we’ve received a bunch of sportspeople entering the Australian jungle (hey 2018 winner Harry Redknapp) and this year is no exception.

Among the likes of former Arsenal player Ian Wright and Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner on the ITV 2019 reality series, James Haskell is a prime example of someone who’s had a pretty successful sports career and is not ready to stop just yet.

James is a former rugby union player and he’s recently signed up as an MMA fighter for the American promotion company Bellator.

Exciting career transition, right? Read more about James’ decision to swap the rugby field for the indoor ground game.

James Haskell’s rugby career

James is 34 years old and he has played professionally in the Aviva Premiership for Northampton Saints and internationally for England.

During his 17-year rugby career, James has put 77 England caps under his belt. His career came just after England’s success on the World Cup stage, where they won the 2003 tournament and finished runners-up in 2007.

However, his proudest international achievements would be a man of the series’ during England’s 3-0 series victory over Australia in 2016 and participation at the Rugby World Cup a year prior.

How did he transition into MMA?

James is no newbie to the MMA game and has been training at the London Shootfighters gym for six months.

He’s now ready to make the mixed martial arts more of a professional career and has signed up to American MMA promotion company Bellator.

James Haskell’s MMA record

Currently, James has zero losses… although that’s also because he is yet to compete.

James will make his MMA debut in the heavyweight division at some point in 2020 although he is going to need a serious training camp following three weeks in the I’m A Celeb 2019 Jungle. Don’t expect to see the former rugby pro in the cage until at least March.

At the time of the announcement of MMA gig with Bellator, James shared on his Instagram page that he’s very excited to make his new career step.

James wrote:

Soooooooo! This is happening @bellator.europe. The journey begins and I could not be more excited. @shootfightersofficial is now my new home.

Meanwhile, you can also read about James’ 4000-calorie a day diet and what he eats to keep his colossal thighs and biceps in shape.

