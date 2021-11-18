What is Snoochie Shy's real name, I'm A Celebrity's Radio 1 DJ?











Radio 1 DJ Snoochie Shy is heading into the castle on Sunday November 21st – but not without questions regarding what her real name is.

She joins the 2021 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up with pure banter about how she’s preparing, like breaking in those boots on IG.

Alongside the likes of journalist Richard Madeley and Olympian Matty Lee, Snoochie Shy will be a star on screen instead of behind the mic (and decks).

And nope, Snoochie Shy isn’t actually her real name. We found out what her birth certificate actually says, and got to know her a little better.

What is Snoochie Shy’s real name?

Snoochie Shy’s real name is Cheyenne Davide. Despite this, she introduced her stage name on the I’m A Celebrity 2021 trailer.

Known on BBC 1Xtra for her Monday-Thursday late night show from 11pm to 1am, most listeners know for her showbiz name Snoochie Shy.

Almost like an alter ego, the 29-year-old has never publicly spoken out about why she doesn’t just use her actual name.

While Snoochie Shy has a nice ring to it, it’s likely that the alliteration worked far better on radio than using four syllables!

We don’t know what she’ll be asking fellow campmates to call her, but it’s likely to be Snoochie, or Snooch for short. That’s how friends refer to her!

The I’m a Celeb star’s background

Born on June 13, 1992, in Eltham, London, Snoochie Shy used to host shows on VEVO UK and is now the voice of BBC 1XTRA on week nights.

She also presented for MTV since 2018, on The Wrap Up. Snoochie is also known for previously hosting the Radar Radio breakfast show.

She has modelled for brands like Nike, Reebok, Ugg, Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger, which all started when she ran a blog called yeahitsshy aged 18.

Using the blog as a creative outlet to express herself, Cheyenne has always gone by the moniker ‘Snoochie Shy’, even before her big break landed.

From BBC Radio 1 to ITV screens

Snoochie Shy actually started her career out as a blogger, which later led to styling and modelling gigs, such as for Adidas and Dr Martens.

The blog began shortly after she went to Bullers Wood Sixth Form to study photography, communication and media studies.

Having joined Radar Radio in 2015, fast forward four years and she was hosting the BBC’s 1Xtra show, which she continues to do now.

When her career took off, the presence of Snoochie Shy became well-known. She has since interviewed Wretch 32, Rita Ora, and Lianne La Havas, to name just a few artists.

Snoochie Shy now often gets her friends to join her radio show. She has even had a joke long-running ‘marriage’ with rapper Michael Dapaah!

