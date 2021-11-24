What is the mark on Snoochie Shy's face during I'm A Celebrity?











Snoochie Shy has braved being covered in rats and other creatures, to walking the plank. Some viewers noticed she has a mark on her face.

The BBC 1Xtra radio host is used to only sharing her voice from Monday to Thursday, but is now allowing cameras to follow her on I’m A Celebrity.

She is going au naturel and showing off the mark, which some ITV fans have noticed now that she has no make-up covering it.

We found out what the mark on the 2021 campmates’ face is, to unknowingly becoming a favorite just a few episodes in.

What is Snoochie’s face mark?

Snoochie has a mark on her right cheek, which is a birth mark.

The radio host has always had the mark, but hasn’t exposed it in the past as she has used make-up to completely cover it up.

However, now she’s in the castle, Snoochie has not been allowed to use make-up like her other campmates.

Therefore, her facial birth mark has been on show during each episode, which she revealed she was nervous to do beforehand.

Snoochie opens up about birth mark

Before entering the castle, Snoochie Shy revealed she is nervous to show her “secret” birth mark on TV for the first time.

As reported by The Sun, she said the birth mark was an “insecurity” for her.

Snoochie Shy added:

I’m a little bit nervous about it. People other than my family don’t know I have a birthmark on the right side of my cheek and so it will be the first time I am letting people know I have one. It has been an insecurity of mine in the past but I am also excited to face up to it.

Ahead of I’m A Celebrity, the fan favourite took to Instagram to share some selfies of her birth mark on show. It was the first time friends had seen it.

I’m A Celeb fans love her already

Snoochie has been through both an eating trial and the coffin challenge, where she had to collect magnets while laying in a small space.

In there with her were rats and lots of massive insects, of course…

Several fans have loved her reactions so far, including when she shouted “It’s Magnum!” during the gag-worthy eating challenge.

When she lost the eating challenge, Snoochie got emotional that she wasn’t able to bring back food for the Main Camp.

One fan said: “Awh snoochie crying! She’s too pure man! #ImACeleb.”

Another wrote: “Snoochie is my early fave love her #ImACeleb.”

