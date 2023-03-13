The winter Love Island final aired tonight, but thankfully, the reality show will be back in just a few months’ time. Season 10 brings singletons back to Mallorca for the summer show, but when does it start?

SPOILERS AHEAD FOR WINTER LOVE ISLAND WINNERS.

After spending nine weeks watching relationships blossom, the winter winners have finally been announced. Whilst the winners didn’t get the option to steal the £50,000 cash prize, their bank accounts are certainly happy. So much so, that they’re nearly touching Will’s whopping net worth.

After the Love Island reunion show airs, fans will need their Love Island fix and they are already desperate to fill their 9 pm viewing slot with summer Love Island.

Here’s everything we know so far about Love Island season 10 and when to pencil in the premiere date.

Credit: ITV/Love Island

When does summer Love Island start in 2023?

It is thought that Love Island 2023 will return on June 5th, judging by the fact that previous Love Islands aired on the first Monday of June. However, ITV has not officially confirmed the start date for series 10.

ITV officially commissioned Love Island for seasons 9 and 10 in June 2022. ITV2’s director of reality commissioning Paul Mortimer said: “Rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show.” Lucky us!

Is Maya Jama presenting summer Love Island?

Oh My, Maya Jama will be back on the scene as the TV presenter recently announced she would return to the villa on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday, March 11. She told the host: “I’m going to be doing the summer one. It starts in… summer.”

Fans have been loving Maya, who also presented BBC’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, on the ITV2 dating show. She took over the winter series from Laura Whitmore for the second-ever winter series.

Courtesy of Lifted Entertainment, ITV Plc

Who won Love Island 2023?

Kai and Sanam have officially won winter Love Island 2023.

Tanya and Shaq were in fourth place. Tom and Sammi placed third, and Ron and Lana placed second.

The series finale followed the ‘final dates’ which the remaining contestants enjoyed over the weekend. In the last episode of the series, Maya Jama reflected on everyone’s journey in the villa before crowning the winners of Love Island 2023.