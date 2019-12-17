University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

You may have thought that Love Island would be the last we saw of Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury together on our screens. But like all the best ‘bromances’ that came from the show, the two reality stars no have their own spin-off series!

The Boxer and the Ballroom Dancer kicked off on ITV2 on Monday, December 16th and sees the two take on a rather monumental task.

Over the course of six weeks, Curtis (the ballroom dancer) will swap professions with Tommy (the boxer) and both will compete in a competition to show off what they’ve learnt.

So, what did Curtis do to prepare? When is his first fight?

Curtis takes on the boxing challenge

At first, Curtis Pritchard looked daunted by the idea that he would be going up in the ring with someone prepared to knock him out. It’s a tad more dangerous than hitting the dance floor!

And the people around him were equally as weary.

As his Love Island girlfriend Maura Higgins was previously a ring girl, Maura explained that she had seen some bloody scenes and was concerned for Curtis.

Maura said in episode 1: “Just make sure you block your face, you don’t want to ruin that pretty face.”

Curtis gets boxer ready

Throughout his six week training programme, 23 year old Curtis was being guided by elite sports coach, Ric Moylan.

The training began with an intense fitness programme to help Curtis lose a stone. He was in the heavyweight category at the start and needed to drop down to light heavyweight to be in with a chance of winning.

Ric told Curtis, “You’re going to live and breathe the boxer lifestyle” to which Curtis replied: “100%”

There was some excitement though, and it wasn’t all hard work! When Curtis went shopping for his boxing gear with Tommy, he described himself as a child on Christmas. Curtis said: “Being deadly serious, this is awesome. I proper like this.”

Let’s hope he can take that enthusiasm into the ring!

When is Curtis Pritchard’s fight?

No details about Curtis’ fight have been released yet, but as the show is prerecorded, we can assume that the fight has already happened.

When they met the boxing promoter Ross Minter – who would be organising Curtis’ fight – in the episode, that was from back in October 2019.

As the fight was four weeks on from meeting Ross, it is likely then that Curtis’ boxing match was at the end of November 2019. So, this means ITV will not be showing Curtis’ fight live or be selling tickets to the match.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the series in two episodes time!

