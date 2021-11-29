When is I'm A Celebrity back on ITV following axed weekend episodes?











I’m A Celebrity 2021 has had quite the rough start, with Storm Arwin forcing the campmates to be evacuated just days after the series began.

The ITV gruelling competition, which sees celebrities take part in insect-ridden challenges in return for a meal, started on November 21st.

Less than a week in Gwyrch Castle and the contestants have had to leave, which led to the past weekend’s episodes being completely axed from TV.

Viewers may be wondering when their favourite evening show is coming back, so Reality Titbit got searching for its return air date.

Why did ITV axe recent episodes?

While many I’m A Celebrity fans were likely looking forward to a weekend of seeing the celebrities put through trials and challenges, Storm Arwen threw a spanner into the works for the ITV show.

On Friday, November 26th it was announced that the show wouldn’t air live as usual and that Ant and Dec had pre-recorded the episode.

Then, on Saturday, November 27th, no new episode of I’m A Celebrity 2021 aired and viewers were given a compilation of highlights in place of the regular show, voiced over by Ant and Dec.

When is I’m A Celebrity back on?

The ITV show is due to return tonight, on Monday November 29th, with the latest TV schedule set to show I’m A Celebrity at its usual slot of 9pm.

Ant and Dec have remained positive they will hopefully be going live soon. Now that Storm Arwin appears to have waved goodbye, there is hope!

Staff have been attempting to get the show back on track in time for Monday night, but it is possible technical issues could play its part.

When a statement went out by ITV, they explained that the weekend’s episodes would be axed, but made no reference to Monday’s episode.

ITV also previously released the following statement:

Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.

The campmates will remain in quarantine to ensure they are Covid-safe until they can safely return to Gwyrch Castle.

Where have they put the celebrities? I hope they’re in some kind of prison and not a nice hotel!!!! #ImACelebrity — Yellow 🌻 (@chicachula5000) November 29, 2021

What is happening with I’m A Celeb?

Although there are rumours about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2021 being completely cancelled, this has not been confirmed by ITV.

As the channel has already stated campmates will be returning to the castle, it’s very unlikely all the hard work will go down the drain this year.

Many have asked when the show is set to return to its previous location in Australia, but this won’t be happening until restrictions are lifted.

There is a possibility that the show could return to the jungle next year according to some reports, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Campmates are now staying in cottages they had quarantined in before entering the castle, and are said to have food, clean clothes and baths.

According to reports #ImACelebrity has now been scrapped for Monday aswell. Really can’t get into this series. Maybe it needs to go back to Australia or maybe it’s time to axe it altogether? — Fín (@FinEarly) November 28, 2021

