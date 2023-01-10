The Weekender reps are back and this time they’re in the Greek party island for Kavos Weekender, but when is the show on?

The season introduces us to a bunch of new reps, but of course, we can’t forget the OG’s. And one very familiar OG is set to make his return in the coming episodes. That’s right, the King of Ibiza, Jordan Davies.

We take a look into when Kavos Weekender is on our screens, and what we can expect in the coming episodes.

When does Kavos Weekender air?

Kavos Weekender airs every Tuesday on ITV2 at 9pm. Episodes will be available to watch on ITVX shortly after the broadcast.

As per Radio Times, the season will have 10 episodes, which would mean the series would be expected to end around the beginning of March.

There may be trouble in paradise in episode 2, as Ethan and Tasha’s flirtation may be over before it’s begun. Plus, they may not be the only couple on the rocks as it seems Lucy’s head could be turned. Joel who?

OG Ibiza rep Jordan Davies set to return to the party

This season sees the return of boss David Potts (El Jefe) and deputy Tash, who fans will recognize from previous seasons. It also sees the arrival of new reps, Jaegia, Joel, Lucy, and Ethan.

Fear not, OG rep Jordan will also be re-joining the series, and he took to his Instagram stories on January 10 to announce his return. In the stories, he says: “This is the one, get ready.” He then continues to hint at his return singing “return of the mac.”

The weekender veteran also told his 678k Instagram followers that we’ll also be introduced to a new rep, Tyler.

Fans are loving the series on the Greek Island

One way to beat the January blues is to live vicariously through a bunch of party animals in Kavos, and that’s what viewers at home seem to be doing. They’ve taken to Twitter to share their love for the new ITV series.

One fan penned: “The voice-over man has always been the best part of #KavosWeekender.”

