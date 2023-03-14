The show to cure your Love Island woes, the first season of Loaded in Paradise has now landed on ITV2, although some fans have already seen the episodes, and will know who won, others will have a new show to watch to fill the void.

Just like Love Island, Loaded in Paradise will help to cure what will hopefully be the last of the winter blues as we join contestants across Greece’s Aegean Islands.

We take a closer look into Loaded in Paradise, and when episodes air on ITV2

*Warning: Loaded in Paradise spoilers ahead*

Loaded in Paradise episodes

Loaded in Paradise landed on ITV’s streaming service ITVX in December 2022, therefore all 15 episodes are now available to stream.

However, for those looking to watch something every night to replace the Love Island timeslot, episodes will be on ITV2 every weeknight starting from March 14.

Episodes will be on from 9-10 pm Monday to Friday, with the final episode set to air on April 3rd.

How does the show work?

The show starts with five couples competing against each other to win the sacred Gold Card. The card allows couples to spend an extortionate amount of €50,000 as they please to live a life of luxury on the Islands.

Meanwhile, the others will have to live on a smaller budget.

However, the couple in control of the card will have to try not to flash the cash too much and lay low, as the other couples will be working hard to track down the cardholders and take control.

Think Kavos Weekender but with a competitive streak.

Who won Loaded in Paradise?

In a nail-biting finale, it was Paige and Rianna who took the win, taking home €30,000.

Their win also ended in Paige proposing to Rianna with the gold card, promising to buy her a real ring when they got home from the Greek Island.

From their Instagrams, it looks like the two are officially engaged and still happily together.

In a birthday post to Rianna, Paige wrote: “There’s so much I can say but I’m going to save it for the wedding. Soon to be my MRS.”

