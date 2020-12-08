BBC: When was The Royal Variety Performance 2020 filmed?

The yearly Royal Variety Performance is back tonight (December 8th) for its 2020 showcase of talents. So when was it actually filmed?
Gary Barlow, Celeste, Mel C, Steps and Britain’s Got Talent 2020 winner Jon Courtenay are just some of the celebrities on the line-up this year.
Jason Manford will be hosting the performance, which is airing with a virtual audience instead of its usual live show.
So when was The Royal Variety Performance 2020 filmed? Let’s find out!
When was Royal Variety Performance filmed?
- Sunday November 29
The performance was filmed with its virtual audience over one week before it aired on ITV screens on Tuesday December 8th.
It was most likely pre-filmed instead of going live to make sure that the performance went smoothly.
The Royal Variety Performance: Line-up
His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will deliver a special message to the charity and artists performing in the show.
Those who are showcasing their talents include:
- NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Thomas Moore
- Singer Michael Ball and the NHS choir
- Singer Gary Barlow
- Brit Award winner and singer Celeste
- Spice Girl Melanie C
- Music group Steps
- Presenter Stephen Mulhern
- West End performer Marisha Wallace
- Kenyan acrobats The Black Blues Brothers
- Britain’s Got Talent 2020 winner Jon Courtenay
- Host and comedian Jason Manford
- Cilla The Musical’s Sheridan Smith
- Frozen The Musical’s Samantha Barks
Sheridan Smith and Jon Courtenay were seen wearing the official Royal Variety Charity face coverings designed by Ally.
Where was the ITV show filmed?
- Blackpool Opera House in the Winter Gardens Complex
It is the first time the performance has been filmed in north England for nine years. The show usually takes place at the London Palladium Theatre.
The London venue has hosted the gala at least 40 times, making it the usual base for The Royal Variety Performance – more than any other venue.
