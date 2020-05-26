Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Every weekday, Loose Women brings an episode full of topical issues, celebrity interviews and current trends.

The ITV show features a panel with the likes of Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean who discuss the trending themes from a female’s perspective.

On today’s episode (Tuesday, May 26th), Gloria Hunniford appeared via a video link from her home. And unsurprisingly, people took to social media to compliment Gloria’s house – some are especially in love with her garden!

So, where does Gloria live? Let’s step inside the ITV panellist’s home!

Where does Gloria Hunniford live?

Gloria lives in Sevenoaks, Kent with her husband Stephen Way.

The Loose Women panellist was born in Portadown, Northern Ireland and has lived in south-east England for more than 40 years.

Gloria first moved to her Kent home in 1984, while her second husband Stephen has lived there since 1997.

Speaking to KentLive, Gloria revealed that she discovered Sevenoaks thanks to her boss who advised her to move to a small town near London. She said:

People are always saying to me where are you going to move to and I am always saying I am not. It ticks all the boxes. It’s close enough to London when I need it and we can be out in the country. I don’t think I will ever move.

She added: “It is such a beautiful old town that I really, really love it.”

Gloria talks lockdown on Loose Women

Gloria appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday (May 26th) to share a hilarious lockdown disaster story about her husband.

She woke up one early morning after getting a call from Stephen. She was like: “Where are you?” to which Stephen replied that he was in the kitchen – where Gloria accidentally had locked him in!

Poor Stephen stayed in the kitchen for the whole night with no access to the rest of the house!

Viewers react to Gloria’s home

Viewers at home have taken to social media to compliment Gloria’s house after they had a closer look at her external patio and a glimpse of her garden.

One viewer wrote: “Loving Gloria Hunniford’s garden!!!” while someone else added: “Glo’s patio is incredible.”

WATCH LOOSE WOMEN WEEKDAYS AT 12.30 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK