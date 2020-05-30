Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you were worried that the TV schedule might be running out of entertainment sources, have no fear, as Alan Carr is back on our screens.

The ‘chattyman’ comedian is back on ITV with a new series – Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow – launching on Saturday, May 30th at 8.15 pm on ITV.

With its sudden arrival on the TV schedule, many viewers had questions about where and when the series was filmed.

So, we’ve done some digging to find out for you! Find out about the location used and more about the filming here.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow: Explained

The brand new series does exactly what it says on the tin; it will see some of TV’s favourite gameshows revived for the 21st century!

These will include Play Your Cards Right (episode 1), Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye and The Price is Right. Each episode will have a star-studded line-up of celebrities and comedians.

Speaking about the new series, host Alan Carr said: “It is such a privilege for me to be involved in these truly iconic shows that have brought so much joy to my childhood. A little bit of nostalgia but a whole load of fun. Big shoes to fill I know, but these shows should be back on telly for a whole new generation to sit down and enjoy with their family just like I did all those years ago!”

Where is Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow filmed?

dock10

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow is filmed in dock10. This is in Salford, Manchester.

dock10 is one of the UK’s leading television facilities and has been home to numerous other TV productions. These include All Together Now, The 100k Drop, A Question of Sport, plus 8 Out of 10 Cats.

You can read their full production credits on the website.

All new Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow starts on Sat 30 May 2020 8.15pm ITV1 with a Celebrity Special of the classic 'Play Your Cards Right' filmed at the @dock10 studios pic.twitter.com/sMIO8kGN6n — dock10 (@dock10) May 29, 2020

When was Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow filmed?

Viewers undoubtedly had questions about when the series was filmed, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Filming reportedly took place over July and August 2019.

So, there’s no need to worry about breaking lockdown rules here!

