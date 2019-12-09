University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Beloved presenters Ant and Dec have been all over our screens this year, what with their reunion hosting Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

After Ant McPartlin was arrested for drink-driving in 2018 and had a stint in rehab, the Geordie presenter was removed from his duties. Dec Donnelly then had to go it alone or with guest co-presenters. But, this has been a triumphant return for Ant!

However, fans have noticed that the duo’s fab comedy show, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has been absent from the TV schedule.

So, will there be a Saturday Night Takeaway in 2019? When will the show return?

Why isn’t there Saturday Night Takeaway this year?

Back in 2018, a spokesperson for Ant and Dec made a statement about why there would not be a series in 2019. They said they would be taking this break so Ant had time to recover.

The spokesperson said:

Production and filming for a Saturday Night Takeaway series in February would normally have already started, and continue throughout 2018 and early 2019. Neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show, and therefore felt it was better to rest the series next year.

So, will there be Saturday Night Takeaway 2020?

Yes! The ITV spokesperson also confirmed that the show will return in 2020.

As of yet, no date has been set for the show to return.

The only details that have been confirmed about the new series is that it will see the return of both Ant and Dec, but not Scarlett Moffatt, who has been dropped from the show.

We will keep this page updated with any new information about the release of Saturday Night Takeaway 2020.

WATCH ANT AND DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY ON ITV IN 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK