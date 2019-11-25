University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

December is just around the corner, which means week by week, everything is becoming more centred around Christmas. And so, the TV schedule now is filled with shows and movies to up your festive spirits!

This year, Phillip Schofield is back on ITV for another series of How to Spend It Well at Christmas, with his wife Stephanie giving him a helping hand.

The festive series focusses on a different area of TV spending – gifts and gadgets, toys, and food and drink.

And while the show does its best to make your Christmas easier and better spent (literally!), there is always one thing about the show that stumps viewers: where it is filmed. Some speculate it is a set, others think it is Phillip’s house. So, where is How to Spend It Well at Christmas filmed?

Where is the show filmed?

Unconfirmed. However, we believe How to Spend It Well at Christmas to be filmed at Phillip Schofield’s house in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

For the 2018 series, HELLO! confirmed that it was filmed in his house. As the filming location looks pretty much identical to last year, it would seem that they are back in the Schofields home to film the new series.

Back in October, Phillip shared a Instagram Story of himself with a Christmas tree, with the caption: “4 days filming for How To Spend It… Christmas comes early.” So, if they did film the 2019 series in his house, they would have put up decorations very early!

Is this even philips house #howtospenditwell — Ruth (@RuthLouismmmy) November 24, 2019

Phillip and Stephanie on How to Spend It Well

Phillip and Stephanie let viewers into their home in How to Spend It Well at Christmas.

The couple have been married since 1993 but were together years before then. Stephanie worked at the BBC as a production assistant while Phillip was working in children’s television. This is where they met.

The year they got married, Stephanie gave birth to their first daughter, Molly. They then had another daughter named Ruby.

Molly now works as an assistant talent manager at the James Grant agency, where Phillip Schofield is represented.

