Where is judge Ken Jeong? The Masked Singer UK launches with Mo Gilligan in 2020











Anyone tuning into ITV on Boxing Day may have noticed that Ken Jeong is not on The Masked Singer UK any longer.

By the looks of Twitter, many fans are happy to see the singing show return for a second series. After all, it could be some sort of saving grace after the year everyone has had.

Joel Dommett is back presenting the 2020 show, but it seems that there have been some major changes to the judging panel.

From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Ken Jeong and Davina McCall.

Where is judge Ken Jeong?

The Masked Singer UK kicked off in January 2020. The judging panel consisted of singer Rita Ora, talkshow host Jonathan Ross, TV presenter Davina McCall and actor and comedian Ken Jeong.

However, as of series 2 episode 1, Ken is nowhere to be seen.

The reason for Ken’s absence is due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Hangover star won’t be partaking in the show for series 2 and has been replaced as a judge.

Screenshot: The Masked Singer – ITV

Who has Ken been replaced by on The Masked Singer?

After the news of Ken’s departure, the arrival of new judge, Mo Gilligan, was announced.

Mo, 32, is a stand-up comedian who launched his own show in 2019 – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

Viewers may also recognise him from The Big Narstie Show and other comedy shows such as Russell Howard’s Good News.

Speaking of what he found appealing about the show to The Version, Mo said: “It’s a really feel-good family show, it’s just a fun guessing game and it’s been great to join the Detectives as we call ourselves.”

Pictured: Mo, Narstie

The Masked Singer UK season 2: Costumes

In what is probably the most COVID-friendly show TV has ever seen, The Masked Singer sees famous singers dressed up in head-to-toe costumes.

Series 1 saw a bee, hedgehog, octopus and a monster as just some of the costumes.

The opening episode of series 2 introduces viewres to the first six mystery celebrities. The singers are dressed up as the following:

Robin

Alien

Swan

Dragon

Sausage

Badger

Episode 1 sees the following contestants go head to head, Robin v Alien, Swan v Dragon and Sausage v Badger.

