Kate Garraway has been a beloved presenter on Good Morning Britain since 2014, following her departure from Daybreak. Ever the smooth journalist, Kate is always an ace on the breakfast show, however that reputation might change after a misstep this morning.

Following her appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Kate missed her first show back on Good Morning Britain!

So, why was Kate missing from the show this morning (Thursday, December 19th)?

Where is Kate Garraway today?

At home!

To the surprise of many who tuned in to the ITV breakfast show this morning at 6am, Kate was nowhere to be seen. Replacing her on the sofa with Ben Shephard was Ranvir Singh, who stepped in for her.

Fortunately for viewers, Ben and Ranvir Skyped Kate to see what had happened; the 52-year-old presenter had simply overslept!

What did Kate say about missing the show?

Kate Garraway was understandably embarrassed about missing her first show back after returning from Australia. Clearly in yesterday’s clothes and makeup, Kate was frazzled as she explained what happened.

Kate told Ben and Ranvir:

Listen, I’m going to get fired! I can’t believe I’ve done this! I fell asleep and the next thing I know it’s like 20 minutes ago. I’ve never done this before in 20 years. This is my first show back, I don’t know what I’m going to do! I can’t believe I slept from 6pm all the way until now.

And she worried that ITV would cut her loose after this blunder. Kate repeated, “Please don’t fire me! Please don’t fire me!”

