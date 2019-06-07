Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s official! Love Island is back for 2019.

The drama is rising in the villa as couples pair up and get pied off. One contestant on the 2019 show that isn’t afraid of saying how she feels is Amber.

So, where is Amber Gill from? Here’s everything you need to know…

Amber Gill: Ethnicity

If you couldn’t tell from her Cheryl Tweedy-style accent already, Amber hails from the north of England.

The brunette beauty comes from Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne. Amber is a Geordie lass and is even friends with some people from Geordie Shore!

Nothing is known about where her mum is from, but her father is from Trinidad & Tobago, a dual-island nation in the Caribbean

Love island starts tomorrow and a hope that Geordie lass wins coz am SICK of seeing an Essex person steal the show. Yes they might have some unreal lads but us northerners have good crack u no..#Loveisland2019@AmberRoseGill — LANA💗WALT (@LanaWalt1) June 2, 2019

View this post on Instagram Brand new ✨ A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on Oct 7, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

How old is Amber Gill?

Amber is 21 years old.

It’s unknown exactly when Amber celebrates her birthday but she was born in 1998.

From her Instagram, Amber could certainly pass for older than 21 as she’s often rocking sophisticated outfits and jet-setting around the globe.

View this post on Instagram Serving you Morticia Adams realness | in @fash1.uk A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on Aug 18, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

Amber Gill: Instagram

Beauty therapist Amber is on both Twitter and Instagram

She has over 73,000 followers on Instagram and you can follow her – @amberrosegill.

She’s followed by fellow Geordie Sophie Kasaei and ex-Love Islander Zara McDermott!

Amber also has over 1,000 followers on Twitter – @AmberRoseGill

View this post on Instagram SOB- Sister of the Bride A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on Feb 25, 2019 at 10:06am PST

What happened between Amber and Callum?

Amber stepped forward for Aircraft engineer Callum in episode 1 of Love Island.

She went for him as he came across as a real gent.

However, on second thought Amber wasn’t so keen on Callum and has pretty much spent day one and two in the villa dissing the poor guy.

Amber just keeps hitting those compliments out of the park. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yaWPHxoiE4 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 4, 2019

At one point Amber said that she has a face that can pull off any sunglasses for Callum to reply: “me too”.

The 21-year-old then shaded Callum and insinuated he can’t pull off all kinds of sunglasses!

This also came after Amber said that Callum was ‘old’ after he told her he was 28.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.