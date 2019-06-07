It’s official! Love Island is back for 2019.
The drama is rising in the villa as couples pair up and get pied off. One contestant on the 2019 show that isn’t afraid of saying how she feels is Amber.
So, where is Amber Gill from? Here’s everything you need to know…
Amber Gill: Ethnicity
If you couldn’t tell from her Cheryl Tweedy-style accent already, Amber hails from the north of England.
The brunette beauty comes from Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne. Amber is a Geordie lass and is even friends with some people from Geordie Shore!
Nothing is known about where her mum is from, but her father is from Trinidad & Tobago, a dual-island nation in the Caribbean
How old is Amber Gill?
Amber is 21 years old.
It’s unknown exactly when Amber celebrates her birthday but she was born in 1998.
From her Instagram, Amber could certainly pass for older than 21 as she’s often rocking sophisticated outfits and jet-setting around the globe.
Amber Gill: Instagram
Beauty therapist Amber is on both Twitter and Instagram
She has over 73,000 followers on Instagram and you can follow her – @amberrosegill.
She’s followed by fellow Geordie Sophie Kasaei and ex-Love Islander Zara McDermott!
What happened between Amber and Callum?
Amber stepped forward for Aircraft engineer Callum in episode 1 of Love Island.
She went for him as he came across as a real gent.
However, on second thought Amber wasn’t so keen on Callum and has pretty much spent day one and two in the villa dissing the poor guy.
Amber just keeps hitting those compliments out of the park. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yaWPHxoiE4
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 4, 2019
At one point Amber said that she has a face that can pull off any sunglasses for Callum to reply: “me too”.
The 21-year-old then shaded Callum and insinuated he can’t pull off all kinds of sunglasses!
This also came after Amber said that Callum was ‘old’ after he told her he was 28.
