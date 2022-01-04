Where is The Cabins filmed in 2022?











The wait is finally over for The Cabins season 2, but where is the ITV series filmed in 2022?

The Cabins is a reality TV show on ITV2 where singles are coupled up and moved into their own log cabin for their first date. After 24 hours they must decide if they want to continue their stay together, or walk away for good.

The first season was successful, with couples such as Sarah and Charlotte still thriving together. Viewers couldn’t be more excited for another season, however there’s one thing on their mind. Reality Titbit have explored where the latest season is filmed and who is amongst the line-up…

Where is The Cabins filmed?

Season one of The Cabins was filmed in Cumbria at the luxury Hidden River Cabins. However, the producers have decided to switch it up for season two, and move the location elsewhere.

The exact location of filming is unknown, however we do know that The Cabins 2022 is filmed in Wales, in three new cabins. This years cabins remain with the same names, Otter’s Pocket, Stag’s Mount and Beaver’s Burrow.

The new location will provide couples with new dating areas to explore, whilst keeping the cabins close for a quick debrief.

The Cabins 2022 line-up

This season there are 16 singles hoping to find love in the Welsh cabins. The cast is as follows:

Megan – 19, Surrey

Taryck – 25, Devon

Amy – 18, Ayr

Prince – 23, Nigeria

Callum – 22, Fife

Timmy – 22, Fife

Roxanne – 21, London

Harry – 23, Scotland

Chris – 26, London

Jessica – 25, London

George – 26, Leicester

Richie – 25, Burton-On-Trent

Denni – 20, Hertfordshire

Cory – 28, South London

Jad – 26, South East London

Amir – 26, Manchester

The Cabins fans react to season 2

The ITV show left viewers wanting more after the success of their first season in January 2021. Fans of The Cabins have taken to Twitter to share their excitement of the comeback…

One Twitter user wrote: “Delighted that The Cabins series is back on ITV2 now”. Another viewer said: “The Cabins on ITV2 is just the sort of TV I’m after”.

The Cabins recieves a lot of praise from viewers about their involvement with the LGBTQ community. A fan of the show wrote: “Also going to watch The Cabins at 10 because we love an ITV2 dating show that doesn’t see the LGBT as a logistical nightmare”.

