Turning Point is a British TV quiz show which launched in 2012.

Presented by Ben Shepard – who, in turn, also co-hosts Good Morning Britain – the gameshow consists of four contestants answering general knowledge questions in order to win counters. Counters are placed on a large coin pusher arcade-style machine and the aim of the game is to win cash to take home.

The popular game show was created by Hugh Rycroft and Mathew Boulby and has had 10 regular series with up to a thousand episodes.

What’s not to love!?

Where is Tipping Point filmed?

Tipping Point is filmed at ‘The Bottle Yard Studios’.

The studio is are located near an industrial state in Hengrove, Bristol. These studios are also home to the Crystal Maze, for example, and have also been the backseat of some interior scened from Poldark and Sherlock.

The show is filmed in three-month blocks from Monday to Wednesday; with up to 4 shows filmed back-to-back each day.

Filming actually stop due to the Coronavirus situation, with the host Ben Shepard explaining whilst hosting Good Morning Britain with Kate Garraway that “the studio has had to halt filming due to guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak”.

“It was moving the contestants around the country, that was getting harder,” he added.