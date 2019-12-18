Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Love Island 2019 star Molly Mae Hague has launched her very own brand – a fake tan line called Filter by Molly-Mae.

Molly-Mae finished as a runner-up in the 2019 series of the ITV reality show and she’s been busy ever since – working as an ambassador for beauty companies like Beauty Works and curating her own collection with fashion line PrettyLittleThing.

Starting her own company is the next step in Molly-Mae’s business ventures – so where can you buy Filter by Molly-Mae?

You can purchase the fake tan products by Molly-Mae on the Love Island star’s website Filter by Molly-Mae.

At the moment, there are five different products that you can get – A Tanning Mousse that comes in dark and extra dark colour, a Large and Mini Velvet Mitt, as well as a special Christmas Gift Set that includes all of the products in one place.

Looking at the website, at the time of writing her Tanning Mousse in dark, the Mini Velvet Mitt and the Christmas Gift Set are currently sold out, but make sure to check back when they do come back in stock.

Why did Molly-Mae start her own fake tan brand?

In the About page, Molly-Mae explains that she’s decided to start a fake tan line as she “wanted to create a new way to tan, which would enhance skin tone whilst leaving a seamlessly radiant finish”.

Molly-Mae also adds that her products have nourishing ingredients which keep the skin with that specific bronzed look for a lot longer than other products.

Filter by Molly-Mae is suitable for all skin tones and makes sure to cover any imperfections while leaving the whole skin nourished and glowing.

When did Molly-Mae launch her fake tan brand?

After teasing fans on social media for some time, last week Molly-Mae finally revealed that she’s launched the fake tan line.

Her brand is already getting pretty popular on Instagram as well, with only 11 images and 112,000 followers in total. After a week of her brand’s launch, Molly-Mae candidly shared in an Instagram post: