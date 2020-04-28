Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After thirteen series to date, The Chase is getting an upgrade with brand new spin-off series Beat the Chasers.

The first-ever episode of Beat the Chasers launched on ITV last night (Monday, April 27th) and saw the return of many favourite quizzers to our screens. From Anne Hegerty to Jenny Ryan, the best of the best Chasers are ready to team up and takedown the public.

But not only is there a change to the show’s format, but there’s change to the studio; there’s a brand new open plan and a dramatic raised panel for the Chasers to sit at.

Where was Beat the Chasers filmed?

Elstree Studios

The studio where Beat the Chasers looks to be the exact same as where ITV films The Chase. They have filmed The Chase at Elstree Studios from 2014 to now. Before then, they filmed at Teddington Studios, The London Studios and Granada Studios.

Elstree Studios is home to some of Britain’s biggest TV productions from The Voice UK to Netflix worldwide hit The Crown.

Get ready for brand new Beat The Chasers TONIGHT! 🎉 #MadeAtElstree https://t.co/97BcKND4PK — Elstree Studios (@ElstreeStudios) April 27, 2020

Beat the Chasers: Filming

Beat the Chasers host Bradley Walsh revealed in an interview that coronavirus was having a great impact on the game show. Bradley claimed that currently, they are “100 shows behind” on filming, as they stopped production back in February 2020.

But speaking about Beat the Chasers, Bradley calls them “lucky” with production. He said:

We were so lucky because we filmed it back in January. Obviously if it had been a couple of weeks later it wouldn’t have been made.

MEET THE CHASERS : Meet the cast of quizzers to beat!

Viewers comment on Beat the Chasers filming

At the beginning of Beat the Chasers, the production felt the need to point out that the series had been filmed before the coronavirus outbreak in the UK and the government-enforced lockdown.

This did not go unnoticed by viewers, who thought it was hilarious they felt the need to clear this fact up.

Someone joked on Twitter: “Are people that thick that they need a disclaimer before TV programmes – “this was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak”? Oh, wait….”

“Filmed before the Coronavirus pandemic” That ought to have been obvious, but they must think the public are thick… #BeatTheChasers — Rhys Benjamin is staying home and saving lives (@MrRhysBenjamin) April 27, 2020

WATCH BEAT THE CHASERS MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITV

