ITV: Where was The Chasers Road Trip filmed? And when did filming take place?

Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett have put their abilities to the test, as part of a quest to discover the brains of animals and children.

The Chasers Road Trip: Trains, Brains and Automobiles launched on (Thursday) January 22, leaving viewers wondering where it was filmed.

So what route did The Chasers take? And when did filming take place?

Screenshot: The Chasers Road Trip, Series 1 Episode 1, ITV

Where was The Chasers Road Trip filmed?

USA, UK and Japan

The Chasers are travelling across the world for the ITV series!

In the first episode, the three Chasers are in America, starting off in the Midwest, namely Lamoine.

For the second, they will be heading back to London and Cambridge in the UK, before travelling to Japan in the last episode.

When was The Chasers Road Trip filmed?

November, however which year has not been confirmed

Mark revealed during an interview with ITV about the series that “in November, you don’t expect the weather to be quite so warm”.

However, while it has not been revealed which year it was filmed, it is unlikely that it took place during November 2020, as that’s when Beat The Chasers was being filmed – so it is more likely to have been in 2018 or 2019!

We already know that the series was first announced on November 12, so it is likely that it was filmed before that date.

Mark also hinted at the time they filmed, when he said: “There was a huge difference between Japan, where it was nearly forty degrees! They were in the middle of their worst ever heat wave.”

In August 2020, it was reported that Japan had a heatwave, in which their highest ever temperature was recorded at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

In July 2018, there was a record-breaking heatwave in Japan of 35 degrees Celsius, which would line up with when Mark said it was almost 40 degrees.

