Who are Naughty Boy's parents and what is his ethnicity?

Celebrities heading into the 2021 castle are officially preparing to arrive… One of those is Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan.

During the trailer, he says he is Shahid at home, where he looks after his mum. This left some fans wondering who his parents are.

We found out Naughty Boy’s parents and ethnicity, before he gets covered in spiders, creepy crawlies and all sorts of insects…

Who are Naughty Boy’s parents?

Naughty Boy’s parents are father Barkat Khan and mother Zahida.

He has been living at home with his mum, 66, who received a dementia diagnosis in 2019 after having a stroke two years earlier.

During the lockdown, Shahid began living at home with Zahida and her live-in carer, and said he copes by looking for “glimpses” of “who Mum really is” each day, as per The Daily Mail.

Playing his mum’s favourite tracks, including the song she got married to, puts a smile on her face. She also often watches his ‘La La La’ music video.

Shahid’s father Barkat was previously a taxi driver in Watford.

What is Shahid Khan’s ethnicity?

Shahid’s ethnicity is Asian British, as he is a British Pakistani.

He was born in Watford to Pakistani parents, and speaks proudly about his Asian heritage and background.

The star changed his name to Naughty Boy because he needed a “cheeky, English name” to break into the music industry, instead of using his name.

He told The News:

I am a proud Pakistani. I tell the world that I am from Pakistan. People tell me if I am from London but I tell the world that I am originally from Pakistan. I am nothing without my Pakistani identity and heritage. Having Pakistani identity is important to me and I tell the world about that though my music, mind and heart. I will never forget my roots.

Naughty Boy grew up listening to Pakistani music and watching Pakistani movies, more than being influenced by Western culture.

The I’m A Celeb star’s background

The DJ and producer, who runs his own production company called Naughty Boy Recordings, actually won £44,000 on Deal or No Deal.

He then spent the money on a studio in his parent’s garden. Back in the day, he would spend his days recording songs in their garden shed in Watford.

The London-born contestant was studying Business and Marketing at London Guildhall University (now London Metropolitan University).

However, during his first semester, he decided to drop out and did various part-time jobs in Domino’s Pizza and Watford General Hospital.

He later got his big break and landed three-year contract with Sony ATV, as well as a one-album record deal with Virgin Records!

