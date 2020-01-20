Who does the Ibiza Weekender 2020 voice over? Why did Joe Lycett leave?

Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

January 19th 2020 saw the return of ITV2 favourite Ibiza weekender, with some new reps in town in the form of Rita and Jaden.

Fans also found out that long-time favourite Isobel Mills would not be returning for this series despite her boyfriend and fellow rep Jordan Davies continuing on the show.

As well as the departure of Isobel, fans were shocked by the fact that the regular voice-over artist for Ibiza Weekender had been changed, with Joe Lycett kicked to the curb.

So what happened to Joe and who is the new narrator ready?

Who is the Ibiza Weekender 2020 voice over guy?

The new voice for Ibiza Weekender belongs to Tom Rosenthal.

Tom is known for acting in shows such as Plebs and Friday Night Dinner, where he plays one of two brothers, Jonny.

It is unknown where the choice for Tom taking over the role came from, however, in the past, he has hosted a popular podcast called Footballistically Arsenal.

Tom is 32 years old and is due to reappear on the new series of Friday Night Dinner when season 6 launches later in 2020.

Do fans like the new voice over?

Sadly, fans miss Joe Lycett and some have even vowed to give up watching the show following a rather disastrous episode 1.

Alongside this, fans of the show also took to Twitter to tag Joe Lycett advising that the new voice over was nothing on his. Some said that they felt Tom was trying to mimic the voice of Joe, which fans do not like.

Some fans aired their frustration about the new voice over, with one fan even claiming the new voice over makes her “ears bleed”.

Honestly, though, it’s really not that bad.

Sorry what the hell has happened to Joe Lycett on Ibiza Weekender 😭 this new guys voice is doing my head in and I'm 3 minutes in. Not sure I can watch this anymore 😞 — rebeccaeadie (@becxi) January 20, 2020

Don't know if I can watch with this new voiceover it's making my ears bleed! #IbizaWeekender — Sarah-Jayne (@karmacomesback) January 20, 2020

Why did Joe Lycett leave?

Funnyman Joe took to Twitter to explain his reasons for leaving the show in 2020.

The Ibiza Weekender star advised he has loved carrying out the narrator duties the last six years but decided it was “time for him to go.”

His tweet read:

I had a total blast doing the VO on Ibiza Weeekender for the last six years but it was time for me to go. The brilliant Tom Rosenthal takes over VO duties tonight from 10 pm on ITV2. I adore Gyles, the team and the show and can’t wait to see what they’ve got up to from my sofa.

Gyles Neville is the current producer on the show who also created 12 episodes of The Only Way is Essex in 2010.

I had a total blast doing the VO on @ibizaweekender for the last 6 years, but it was time for me to go. The brilliant @rosentweets takes over VO duties tonight from 10pm on ITV2. I adore Gyles, the team and the show and can’t wait to see what they’ve got up to from my sofa! 🌅 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) January 19, 2020