Who is Angel on TOWIE? Absolutely Ascot star makes debut











Angel rocked up to the Halloween episode of ITVBe’s TOWIE, and straight away, fans recognised her from reality show Absolutely Ascot.

She was surrounded by pumpkins while chatting to Chloe Brockett, giving her opinion that the star’s decisions are “sometimes questionable”.

Several viewers instantly demanded to see more of Angel, while others were more distracted by how much they knew her face.

We have all fans need to know about Angel and her time on Absolutely Ascot. Plus, we looked at her Instagram to find out how she got on TOWIE.

Who is Angel on TOWIE?

Angel works full-time as a makeup artist.

Contour, blush and lashes are her thing, as well as clothes, as the star runs her own fashion business Love Larosa.

Her beauty work stretches across London, Surrey and Dubai, offering make-up, beauty and brow services for clients.

She also has a son, and appears to have a significant income. Angel is always posting designer brands on her TikTok, like Valentino.

Angel was on Absolutely Ascot

Angel is always on holiday – on Absolutely Ascot episode 3 we saw Claudia and co-star Samson’s mum dish some goss…

She said that if she were Angel’s mother she’d take away her passport.

Thought to be the most upfront of all the Ascot girls, she tried to get Leah and Courtney to patch things up during her time on the show.

Simone, Angel’s mum said:

Angel does have a bit of a devilish side to her, but she’s everyone’s friend. Everyone loves Angel.

So, you wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of her!

Meet Angel on Instagram

Angel tags clothing brand Pretty Little Thing in her bio, as well as her own businesses, suggesting she sometimes works with them.

She is usually living a life of luxury, getting dressed up and going for drinks.

The reality star turned 23 years old on July 19th, 2021, which makes sense as her bestie Chloe Brockett is currently 20.

Whether she’s laying on a sandy beach and posing, or relaxing in Santorini, the theory that she is always on holiday appears true on her page.

Angel used to sometimes post pictures of her son on Insta, but it now looks as though she prefers to keep him out of the limelight.

