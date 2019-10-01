University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Cheshire knew something big was coming as the show entered its tenth season.

This season has introduced rockstar girlfriend and glamour model Leilani Dowding to the line-up of housewives and now there’s some news girls on the scene!

At Rachel’s big night out – celebrating her divorce from John – in episode (Monday, September 30th), viewers were introduced to two new potential housewives. They are Annie Kilner and Millie Savage, both certified WAGs.

So, who is Annie? Who is her partner?

We’ve got the lowdown on the latest RHOCH star!

Who is Annie?

Annie Kilner is a 26-year-old model originally from Sheffield but now living in Cheshire.

She has three kids and is entering the show amidst her rocky relationship with Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker.

Annie has been Kyle’s girlfriend of nine years and together they have three sons, Roman, Riaan and Reign.

Her relationship with Kyle hit the tabloids over summer 2019 after it was revealed that Kyle had cheated on her with Ex On The Beach star Laura Brown.

Annie on RHOCH

Seema Malhotra introduces Annie to the rest of the Real Housewives in episode 4.

She explains that Annie has “only been in Cheshire for a little while, but she’s got it all… the house, the kids and the looks.”

And the cast immediately warmed to Annie – as did the fans – so here’s hoping she’ll become a series regular!

I like Annie she seems like a nice girl who can hold her own…#RHOCheshire — ISPEAKTHETRUTH (@realestchick125) September 30, 2019

Does Annie have Instagram?

No!

There is an account under the Insta name @annievioletkilner but nothing has been posted since 2017 and it is unconfirmed whether it’s the real Annie.

There are lots of Annie Kilner fan accounts on Insta, so there’s a high chance it could be one of these.

She does not have Twitter either.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE SERIES 10 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

