Who is Danny Miller from I'm A Celebrity's dad? Famous singer revealed

The Emmerdale actor has eaten bull penis, walked a plank over 100 feet above the ground, and slept in The Clink for the first few nights.

Despite all of his trials, ITV viewers seemed more impressed when Danny revealed his dad is no stranger to the world of fame.

We can reveal the name of his famous singer dad below…

Who is Danny Miller’s dad?

Danny’s dad is Vince Miller, a Manchester entertainer, comedian and singer who has been in the public eye for 65 years.

Now retired, after being known as ‘the king of comperes’, he is close friends with former Manchester United FC manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

They met when he worked as the VIP host at Manchester United for 29 years, interviewing football legends like Sir Alex Ferguson on matchdays.

From Stockport, Vince is now a grandfather to Danny’s newborn son.

Vince Miller- Danny’s dad — CH (@Chr1sH0lt) November 22, 2021

Vince Miller’s entertaining career

During his 65-year entertainment stint, he worked alongside celebrities Johnny Mathis and Shirley Bassey.

He also gave the eulogy at comedian Bernard Manning’s funeral.

Vince left his job at Old Trafford in 2017, after he received backlash when putting his arm around a waitress and calling her “love”.

When he reached 82 years old, Danny’s dad announced he would be retiring from the entertainment industry.

Vince made the announcement during a charity fundraiser organised by his son, and described his career as a “great journey”.

No correct guess so here goes… The man in the white suit (pre match compere) at MCFC in 94 next to me is Vince Miller, the father of @imacelebrity camp mate and @emmerdale star Danny Miller https://t.co/F8y5X70Xif — Dr Gary James (@GaryJamesWriter) November 22, 2021

Danny and Vince’s relationship

Danny and Vince are closer than ever. He even took his son into their parked car to listen to an album he recorded in 2003!

However, they support different football teams, something Danny “will never forgive him for”. Vince is a Manchester City FC supporter.

Although Danny supports Liverpool FC, they have a close bond. They’ve gone out with co-Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and his dad for drinks!

Having recently made Vince a grandfather, they often hang out together. And of course, it’s likely Danny’s father is watching him on I’m A Celebrity.

