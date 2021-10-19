Who is Frances Tophill? Gardening star set to appear on Love Your Garden











Gardening presenter Frances Tophill is set to appear on Love Your Garden tonight (October 19th).

She has appeared on our screens for over 9 years now, but what do you know about her life away from the cameras? Reality Titbit has found out everything you need to know about the gardening presenter.

Who is Frances Tophill?

Frances Tophill is a 32-year-old British horticulturist, author and television presenter famed for her appearances on Love Your Garden and Gardeners’ World. On Instagram, she describes herself as “Into plants, fungi and all things natural, and anything creative.”

Born in Deal, Kent, Tophill completed a BSc in Horticulture with Plantsmanship from the Scottish Agricultural College and Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

After receiving her degree, Frances volunteered for the Dawlish Gardens Trust. Speaking of her experience she said: “After a few months of volunteering and loving my time there, my boss offered me paid work, and I stayed there for some years alongside my television work.”

Frances Tophill’s career explored

Presenting ITV’s Love Your Garden was the first TV role that Frances landed joining the show in 2012. She travelled across the country with the rest of the Love Your Garden team including Alan Titchmarsh and Katie Rushworth transforming people’s gardens.

When asked about landing her first TV role Frances said: “Initially I got an email at college about the series and a bunch of us thought it sounded like a good excuse to go and have a weekend in London.”

She continued: “I never expected to hear anything, but then I got called for a second screen test and waited to hear. I was actually in the pub with some friends when the call came in to say I’d got the job, so we had an instant celebration there and then”.

Aside from gardening, Frances’ other endeavours include writing as she has published four books including The First-Time Gardener and Rewind Your Garden: Create a Haven for Birds, Bees and Butterflies.

Is Frances Tophill married?

Despite Frances sharing her gardening secrets with the nation, it seems that she keeps her romantic life under wraps therefore her marital status is currently unknown.

However, Reality Titbit did some digging on the gardening presenter’s Instagram page and found that she has a close relationship with her sister Charlie and she has an adorable young nephew!

