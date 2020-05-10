Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Gemma Collins is back on our screens to offer some much needed entertainment as we enter the next wave of lockdown.

With a new ITVBe series, Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown, Gemma gives us all an insight into her rather changed life in quarantine.

But who is Gemma Collins isolating with? Find out which family members the GC is quarantining with and which star in the new series here.

Who is Gemma Collins in isolation with?

Gemma Collins isolating with her older brother Russell and his family in Essex.

Russell Collins is married to Dawn Michele Collins and they have two sons – Gemma’s nephews. Gemma is particularly close to 12-year-old Hayden Collins and she once said: “Me and Hayden are joined at the hip, he is the son of the GC.”

Here at Reality TitBit we found that Russell’s wife Dawn is on Instagram, however her account is private. You can check out her profile under the handle @dawn_collins71.

Gemma Collins on isolation

Gemma has been incredibly active during this period of lockdown, as not only has she been working on her ITVBe series, she’s also keeping up with her podcast.

You can listen to Gemma Collins’s podcast on BBC Sounds. She even has a podcast with her nephew Hayden!

Gemma has also used his time to continue her activism, as she has been posting all about ending marine life captivity on Instagram. Gemma Collins became a PETA advocate this year and starred in a campaign to end marine parks.

Many of Gemma’s followers have praised her for using her platform in the right ways.

Gemma Collins: Diva on Lockdown

The series launched on Sunday, April 26th at 9 pm with its first episode.

There are just three episodes this series which means the final will air on Sunday, May 10th.

You can catch up with all the episodes on the ITV Hub and follow the GC on Instagram for her latest updates. It looks like lockdown isn’t easing up any time soon, so keep up to date with more Gemma content on social media.

