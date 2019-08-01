University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

This Morning on ITV has welcomed a new face as a regular cast member this summer.

But she’s far from new and is a bit of a celeb in her own right!

Hayley Hasselhoff has been featured on the show as a fashion expert from early 2019 but has stepped up her appearances on the show since June.

So that has left viewers wondering who Hayley Hasselhoff is and why she is on the show. We’ve got all the info you need to know about Hayley, including family background, career and more.

Meet Hayley Hasselhoff

Hayley Hasselhoff is the 26-year-old daughter of Baywatch actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach.

Hayley followed in the footsteps of her parents and also became an actress, starring in the likes of ABC’s drama Huge and Disney Channel’s Pair of Kings. She also starred as herself, alongside the rest of her family, in the 2010 reality series The Hasselhoffs.

Since her acting days, Hayley has featured as a regular panellist and judge on TV shows such as Fear Factor and Scandinavia’s edition of Top Model.

Besides acting, the stunning Hayley works as a model and was signed to the legendary Wilhelmina at the age of 14. Since 2014 Hayley has been signed to Ford Models.

‘Celebrate Your Curves’

Since November 2017, Hayley Hasselhoff has been working with This Morning on a segment called ‘Celebrate Your Curves’.

It is not the first time Hayley has appeared on This Morning, as she has been a guest on the show stretching back to 2011. But this is the first time with Hayley as a lead presenter.

In this section of the daily show, Hayley shows people how to feel more confident in both what they wear and their own skin, no matter what shape or size you are.

Just like Gok Wan’s How to Look Good Naked but condensed into a 10-minute segment!

Hayley has even ventured into working as a designer, collaborating with plus-size label Elvi. You can check out her full collection here.

Hayley Hasselhoff on Instagram

If you’re a fan of Hayley’s on This Morning and want to keep up to date with more of her work, then you can follow her on Instagram @hhasselhoff.

She shares updates on her work, fashion types to her page, as well as adorable couple pics of her and her unnamed boyfriend.

Hayley also has a Twitter account where she shares updates about her work and her appearances on This Morning.

