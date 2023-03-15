Loaded in Paradise has arrived to cure our Love Island blues, so we take a closer look into the man behind the voiceover who entertains us throughout, Kae Kurd.

Voiceovers are a vital part of reality TV, and comedians always seem like a good choice. Rob Beckett has been providing Celebs Go Dating viewers with laughs for 11 seasons.

We take a closer look at the man behind the Loaded in Paradise voiceover, Kae Kurd, and which other shows you may recognize him from.

Who is Kae Kurd?

Kae Kurd is a 32-year-old British-Kurdish stand-up comedian.

His debut stand-up special titled ‘Kurd Your Enthusiasm’ received over 100k views on YouTube and since then he has gone on to appear on a number of TV shows as well as tour the country.

The comedian has been featured on shows such as Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week. He’s also a writer, having writing credits on shows such as Netflix‘s Death to 2020 and Don’t Hate the Playaz.

Loaded in Paradise isn’t Kae’s first taste of reality TV

Kae is no stranger to reality TV as he’s appeared as a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. He featured alongside Love Island’s Faye Winter and McFly’s Danny Jones.

However, it seems like Kae is much better at making us laugh than he is at cooking.

The comedian had a bit of a disaster with his meringue dish, which judge John Torode refused to eat. Ouch!

However, it wasn’t all bad as he impressed judges with his Korean chicken wings. Maybe he should just Deliveroo the dessert next time.

When does Loaded in Paradise air?

If you’re missing Iain Stirling‘s voice, Kae Kurd is here to fill the void as Loaded in Paradise airs every weeknight on ITV2 at 9 pm, taking over the prime Love Island slot.

There are 15 episodes in total, meaning the final episode is set to air on April 3rd.

However, for binge-watchers, all episodes are available to watch on ITVX now.

WATCH LOADED IN PARADISE ON ITVX AND ITV2 NOW