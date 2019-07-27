Who is Kate Nash? Meet the Horrible Histories actress, singer and feminist

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Keith Lemon is back in 2019 with a brand new show to ITV2 – Shopping with Keith Lemon. Each week he takes his celebrity guests shopping including Alan Carr, Fern Cotton and more.

Episode 8 of the series will see Keith take out grime artist Big Narstie and singer and actress Kate Nash.

The singer has been up and down the UK performing at festivals and brushing up on her acting skills. Kate Nash has bossed the singing side of things and now the latest addition to her CV is a role in Horrible Histories!

So, who is Kate Nash? The singer has moved her career in the direction she always hoped for by the looks of things…

Kate Nash – Horrible Histories

Although Kate’s probably renowned for her singing rather than acting talent it turns out that she can do both!

The actress plays Boudicca – the queen of the British Celtic Iceni tribe – in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.

The film is in UK cinemas from July 26th and stars Kim Cattrall, Lee Mack, Rupert Graves and Craig Roberts as well as Kate.

How old is Kate Nash?

Kate was born in 1987 in Harrow, London. She’s 32 years old and celebrates her birthday on July 6th.

The singing sensation graduated from the famous BRIT School, although it’s said that she wanted to pursue a career in acting but was rejected by many drama colleges.

Kate’s music career kicked off when she was 18 years old in 2005. She’s probably most famous for her song ‘Foundations’ which was released in 2007.

In 2018 she moved onto documentaries starring in her own ‘Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl’ which is produced by Amy Goldstein. You can watch her documentary on the BBC iPlayer now.

Kate Nash’s songs

Kate has released four albums in total. Her most recent was released in 2018 ‘Yesterday Was Forever’.

‘Made Of Bricks’, ‘My Best Friend Is You’ and ‘Girl Talk’ were released in 2007, 2010 and 2013.

The 32-year-old received a BRIT Award in 2008 for ‘Best Female Artist’, and her song ‘Foundations’ also won Best Pop Video at the UK Music Video Awards in the same year.

Kate has a huge fan base with over 120,000 followers on Twitter and a further 126,000 on Instagram. She states on social media that she’s a vegan and took to Twitter in 2017 to say: “My sexuality is fluid. I have had feelings for/ been attracted to/ had sex w both men & women”.

