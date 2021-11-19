Who is Louise Minchin's husband and how long have they been married?











Louise Minchin is getting ready to eat witchetty grubs and try to find stars for food in the castle. So who is her husband watching at home?

She is one of several stars joining the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 line-up, the second time the show sets up camp at the Welsh castle.

The journalist might just be doing one of the bravest things of her life, and there will be a special someone watching her from their sofa – her husband.

We found out who Louise’s husband is and how long they’ve been married.

Who is Louise Minchin’s husband?

Louise’s husband is David Minchin, a restauranteur and investor.

He has invested in Chestnut Inns, a collection of pubs, inns, and restaurants in East Anglia, and works as the company’s finance director.

Tending to keep their relationship private, Louise has no pictures of David on her social media, who is also 55-year-old CEO at Helium One Ltd.

While David is a keen skier, Louise is also very active as a professional triathlete who regularly goes biking.

…secret’s out!



I can confirm that I am on my way to the Castle for this year’s @imacelebrity 😱 I am VERY nervous and also very excited – I love a challenge but this is going to be a BIG one and I can’t wait to see what happens. Wish me luck and see you on the other side! Xx https://t.co/kB1U7NhmtU — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) November 15, 2021

Louise and David’s marriage

Louise and her husband David got married on June 6 1998, in a small church in Hampshire, and now live together in Cheshire village.

The couple, who had 50 people at their wedding, have been married for 23 years! They tend to keep things lowkey, but it looks like the spotlight could well be on her husband while I’m A Celebrity gets underway.

During a skiing trip, Louise said their relationship changed. She revealed on a BBC Breakfast show that she thought she’d left him on a mountain.

Louise said:

I always go skiing with him and it was just like, my gosh, trying to keep up with him, you know, was really hard because he’s very good, very fast, very safe. And then there was one point in our relationship when things changed and I’d been doing a lot of spinning. I used to do spin classes and I came down a glacier and I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, where is he?’

She added that he just said she was really fast, and that it was the day their relationship on that mountain changed.

Does Louise have any children?

Yes, Louise and David are parents to daughters Scarlett and Mia Minchin.

Scarlett, 20, and Mia, 17, currently live at home with their ‘rents.

Louise has previously revealed how undiagnosed appendicitis during her first pregnancy left her in agony and fighting for her life, as per The Mirror.

Her waters broke two weeks early and she had to have an emergency caesarean, before later needing to have her appendix removed.

In 2018, Louise said that her daughters aren’t phased by her fame.

She told the Sunday Post: “I’m their mum, that’s the most important thing. I like the fact they see me as a working mum.”

