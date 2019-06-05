Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s back! Love Island 2o19 is officially airing on ITV2.

As of Monday, June 3rd everyone’s favourite dating show is underway.

On day two, boxer Tommy Fury entered the Love Island villa.

So, who is Millie Roberts? We investigated her Tommy Fury claims on Instagram!

Who is Millie Roberts?

Millie Roberts is Tommy Fury’s ex-girlfriend.

She’s 22 years old and comes from Manchester.

In her Twitter bio, Millie states that she’s “just trying to be the real-life Elle Woods and Wilma is my bruiser”.

Millie has a pet pug named Wilma who often features on her Instagram.

Tommy seems to have played down the fact that he and Millie were together, even though she was his first ever girlfriend.

He said on Love Island that he’d been single almost a year and was looking for “a real connection”.

What happened between Millie and Tommy Fury?

Millie has been the talk of the town as she took to social media on Tommy’s arrival at the Love Island villa.

She posted to Instagram and Twitter stating that Tommy was lying about the pair being split up 10 months.

Millie posted a photo of an array of Valentines Day gifts that Tommy had bought her in February 2019 including a romantic photo album.

The pair can be seen exchanging cute comments on Instagram – but that looks to be a long time ago, now.

Split for 10 months but we were together for my birthday in February and Valentine’s Day? Okay tommy https://t.co/MiX7nkSKdj pic.twitter.com/clDCc3NpiO — millie (@millierobertsx) June 3, 2019

Millie Roberts: Job

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Millie’s on LinkedIn to be able to find out any details of her career choice.

By the looks of her social media, Millie spends a lot of time partying and having fun, though.

You can follow her on Instagram along with the rest of her 19,000 followers, here.

