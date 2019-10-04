University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Cheshire were surprised when four episodes into the tenth series, ITV started introducing new cast members into the mix.

Longterm girlfriend of Kyle Walker, Annie Kilner, was introduced to the rest of the housemates by Seema Malhotra in episode 4 (Sunday, September 29th). But her friend and fellow WAG, Millie Savage, was left in the background.

Millie Savage is also joining the RHOCH cast this 2019. So, who is Millie?

Here’s everything you need to know about her and her relationship with John Stones.

Who is Millie?

Millie Savage is a 25-year-old originally from Barnsley but now living in Cheshire.

Millie is the ex-girlfriend of footballer John Stones. John is a 25-year-old footballer who plays for Manchester City. The couple had moved to Knutsford, Cheshire when John started playing for Man City.

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter together.

Millie and John – the fall out

Millie and John had been childhood sweethearts and together for over a decade before things went south for the couple. They had met when they were just 12-years-old at Penistone Grammar School, South Yorkshire.

They split up in November 2018 and John is currently in a relationship with 30-year-old beautician Olivia Naylor.

On September 29th, 2019, The Sun reported that John Stones had made Millie sign a gagging order after their separation. Millie has refused to sign the NDA and their legal battle continues.

So don’t expect to hear any relationship drama from Millie any time soon on RHOCH!

Does Millie have Instagram?

Yes! But unfortunately her account is private.

She currently only has 167 followers on IG but we reckon that would all change after an appearance on The Real Housewives of Cheshire!

You can find her under the username @milliesavage3.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE SERIES 10 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE