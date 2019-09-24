University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire took a trip down memory lane last night (Monday, September 23rd), as the hit ITV reality series hit 100 episodes!

From the biggest fights to the best fashion, fans of the show got to relieve some of the series’ most memorable moments.

And that obviously included reliving some moments with ex-cast members.

Missé Beqiri joined the cast in the third series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire when the only castmates who were onboard were OGs Dawn Ward, Tanya Bardsley and Seema Malhotra.

The Swedish supermodel’s love life has been under speculation since she quit the show full-time in 2017.

So, who is Missé’s husband? Where is she now?

Missé Beqiri: Family life

Missé (31) was married to former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard when she entered the RHOCH series and her deteriorating relationship with the football star was at the heart of the third series.

The couple started dating in 2012 and a year later they had a son together called Julian.

In 2014, Missé and Anders married on holiday in Mauritius but it wasn’t long before things went south for the couple.

They announced their separation in a joint public statement in August 2016.

Missé and Anders stated it was down to “irreconcilable differences.”

Who is Missé married to now?

In November 2016, Missé confirmed she was in a relationship with TOWIE star and fellow model, Jake Hall.

On November 3rd, 2017, Missé gave birth to her and Jake’s daughter, River.

The couple then were engaged in May 2018 but things quickly became complicated for the reality TV darlings, as their relationship disputes were the topic of the tabloids.

Missé ordered a restraining order against Jake Hall over the 2018 Christmas period for unconfirmed reasons. However, it wasn’t long before the couple were back together and happy as a family.

It is unconfirmed whether the two are actually married, as there are no images from the day, but Missé does wear a ring on her wedding finger.

Missé Beqiri in 2019

Jake and Missé continue to model separately and together. They are a stunning couple… no wonder they get booked together!

Jake owns his own clothing line, Prévu London, which has been spotted on the likes of the supermodel Hadid sisters and won the approval of the Beckhams.

They live with River and Julian in their Chelsea home.

Keep up to date with all their latest by following Missé on Instagram @missebeqiri or Jake @jakehall.

