The lads of Absolutely Ascot are quite literally as groomed as the girls. There’s not a hair out of place in Ascot and physical appearance could actually be more important on this reality show than it is on TOWIE!

When Absolutely Ascot first aired in 2018, it was said to be like Made in Chelsea and TOWIE combined. The ITVBe programme is much more than that, and while it does emulate the glamour of Essex, it really doesn’t have many similarities to MIC.

The cast of Absolutely Ascot is never afraid to say what they think, drinks will be thrown and fights could break out. So, let’s get ourselves acquainted with another of the series 2 cast, Rudi Hewitt.

Absolutely Ascot: Who is Rudi Hewitt?

Other than looking a little bit like TOWIE star Lockie, here’s what we know about Rudi so far…

Rudi is charming, single and ready to mingle. He’s said to land himself in a bit of trouble with the Ascot girls – but what would Absolutely Ascot be without some relationship drama?

He’s good friends with other new boys Sam and Gary and from his social media accounts, it seems that he’s very close with Ascot’s OG Samson Smith.

According to a show source, “his adventures navigating the single women of Ascot has been sweet and hilarious in equal measure. They certainly don’t make it easy for him!”.

Rudi on Instagram

Ascot boy Rudi is on Instagram with almost 3,000 followers prior to the series 2 launch.

He’s clearly not doing too badly for himself. But once the show kicks off in 2019, Rudi’s following is sure to skyrocket.

The reality TV newbie can be seen looking dapper on his Insta page. He’s often eating out in swanky restaurants, sunning himself in Marbella or hitting the town with his mates.

WATCH ABSOLUTELY ASCOT SERIES 2 FROM SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND AT 10 PM ON ITVBE.

