Who is the Made in Britain narrator? Series 3 features a Benidorm actor!











Anyone who tunes in to Made in Britain on a Thursday night may have noticed that there’s a new narrator on the show. Let’s get to know the voiceover guy behind the programme which sees all kinds of products created in the UK.

The production process of all kinds of things, from Soreen loaf to drums, pool tables and garden sheds, is shown on Made in Britain. Airing at 8 pm on Thursdays on ITV4, the show is onto its third series in 2021.

Screenshot: Made in Britain series 3 – ITV

Who is the Made in Britain narrator?

The Made in Britain series 3 narrator is actor Tim Healy.

The previous series’ of Made in Britain were voiced-over by fellow actors Ricky Tomlinson and Jimmy Nail.

The 2021 series, however, comes complete with the recognisable Geordie accent of Tim Healy.

Tim was born in Newcastle on January 29th, 1952, which makes him 69 years old. He’s best known for playing Lesley Conroy in Benidorm.

Tim Healy’s career

As per IMDb, Tim Healy’s career started out in 1976 when he appeared in TV series such as Play for Today and Crown Court.

In 1977, he played Steven in Emmerdale Farm. Tim later landed the role of Barney Bodger in Tickle on the Tum.

TV work that Tim is most recognised for includes his role of Dennis Patterson in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Brian Tully in Coronation Street and Gastric in Still Open All Hours.

Tim was married to Denise Welch

In 1988 Tim Healy married actress and Loose Women panellist Denise Welch.

The couple were together for 24 years and had two sons, Matthew and Louis Healy. As reported by The Express in 2020, Denise and Tim remain friends.

Matthew, or Matty, is 31 years old and the lead vocalist of band The 1975. Louis is 20 years old and, following in the footsteps of his parents, is an actor.

In 2015, Tim married Joan Anderton and they’re still together today. Tim is on Twitter @TheRealTimHealy with around 64k followers. The father-of-two writes in his bio: “Proud dad still love working“. His profile and cover photos feature himself and his two sons.

