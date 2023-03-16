ITV viewers are keen to know who it was that leaked Ferne McCann’s voice notes.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star opened up about the voice notes during season 10 episode 1 of her show Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

Episode 1 aired on March 15 and sees Ferne explain that she feels that her life has been “ruined” and that “every aspect” of her life was “hit,” after the voice note scandal.

Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Ferne McCann’s voice notes

In March 2023, Ferne McCann appeared on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

She explained that she wanted to be “transparent” with the viewers who watch her show First Time Mum about the voice notes scandal.

Voice notes of Ferne’s were leaked from September to November 2022.

She said that she needed to take the opportunity to publicly apologise for the content of the voice notes.

Who leaked Ferne McCann’s voice notes?

Speaking on This Morning, Ferne said that she wanted to say more about the scandal, but because it’s now part of a criminal investigation, she wasn’t able to.

She added that she couldn’t share her “full truth,” but she did talk about the scandal on her show, First Time Mum.

Ferne said that it feels like her “whole world is falling apart,” as she explained the effect of the scandal on her life.

During the episode, the show’s narrator explains that “for months” a “malicious Instagram account has been targeting Ferne.”

The account leaked voice notes in a bid to “destroy Ferne’s reputation.”

She said that she “knew” who leaked the voice notes. Ferne said: “When I heard the voice notes, I immediately remembered who I sent them to.”

The account that leaked the voice notes is now posting as @‌ladywhistledown195 – an anonymous user with a private profile.

The Mirror reported in 2022 that the account was previously posting using the handle @lucymay195.

Ferne thinks the voice notes were edited

Ferne McCann’s leaked voice notes saw her talking negatively about former TOWIE star Samantha Faiers.

The 32-year-old said that she thinks that the voice notes were edited “to remove their context.”

She thinks that someone is “trying to destroy” her and “inflict as much damage” to her life “as possible.”

Ferne said on her ITV show that the voice notes were recorded at a time when she was “vulnerable” and “in a bad place.”

She added that they were “from five years ago,” when she and Samantha “had a fallout.”