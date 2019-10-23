University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Love Your Garden has been one of ITV’s most successful makeover shows since it began back in 2011.

The garden makeover series sees Alan Titchmarsh visit homeowners across the nation and help them transform their gardens into their own little slices of paradise.

And while each episode sees a magical makeover, one question always lingers over the show: Who pays for the renovations?

We’ve done some digging to find out who has to front the money for Love Your Garden, either ITV or the homeowners themselves.

Who pays for the garden makeovers?

ITV have never revealed that they are the ones who pay for the makeovers, but they are!

TV presenters and architects George and Ewald, who are often on the show, revealed on their website that the network funds the whole project.

They said:

The entire build is paid for by ITV, including relocation for the families. We are given a budget to work to and it is really helped by supplier companies who rally to the cause and provide their products for free.

This is similar to DIY SOS, where suppliers pitch in to help deserving families for free.

How to apply for Love Your Garden

If you think you know someone who is deserving of a garden makeover – including yourself – then head to the Love Your Garden website to nominate them. They have a ‘How to Apply’ page on their site.

You can fill out the form for yourself or your nominee and either email it to [email protected] or you can send it by post.

The postal address is: Love Your Garden 2019, PO Box 74250, London, SW9 1EE.

What are the entry requirements?

In the first season, Alan toured the UK teaching viewers how to improve their gardens. But things changed in the second.

Suddenly, Love Your Garden became about transforming the gardens of people who are described as “deserving them the most.” And so on the application form, you will need to detail why your nominee should receive Alan and the team’s help.

Also you have to be a UK resident over the age of eighteen, without any criminal convictions or anything that could draw “negative press”.

Alongside the information you provide, you will have to agree to further auditions and potential medical/psychological assessments, as have become commonplace in the ITV casting process.

