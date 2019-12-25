University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

This Christmas has seen specials and one-offs of all kinds of shows hit our screens. From beloved talent shows such as The Great British Bake Off to revived classics like Gavin & Stacey, it’s been a big year for Christmas television.

But there’s one show, so universally loved and enjoyed that it wouldn’t be Christmas without it.

So, who is on the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Christmas celebrity special this year? When is it on?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Celebrity cast

In episode 1 on Christmas Day, presenter and author Clare Balding, actor Stephen Mangan and Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley take on the quiz. Each celebrity is competing with the hopes of winning £1million for a charity of their choice this Christmas.

Next up to the plate in episode 2 is presenter Naga Munchetty, writer and presenter Frank Skinner, and Love Actually’s Martine McCutcheon.

Finally, episode 3 stars boxer David Haye, Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones, and comedian Johnny Vegas.

Clarkson is back

It was hard to find a replacement for Chris Tarrant, the iconic original presenter on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? But ITV found the right man for the job in Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson!

When they revived the quiz series last year, they brought Jeremy Clarkson on board. And this year, he returns to play the role of quiz master.

This year will see Clarkson turn on his fellow celebs, asking those million-dollar questions.

When are the celebrity specials on TV?

There are three episodes this year to cover you through Christmas and beyond.

The episodes will air on ITV on Christmas Day at 9pm, Saturday 4th January at 10.05pm and Sunday 5th January at 9.30pm.

After broadcast, they will be available to catch up with on the ITV Hub.

